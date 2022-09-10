"Khichdi government will hear voice of weaker section", Owaisi takes jibe at BJP

Hitting out at BJP for surpassing the minorities and weaker section of the society, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre stating that it is better if "khichdi (coalition) government is formed" and a "weaker prime minister is elected" rather than a "two-time prime minister" who "complains" about the system.

Further Owaisi stated that such a prime minister will hear the voice of the weaker section of society.

"When we speak of the development of minority communities and justice for them, nonsense is spoken against us. This is hypocrisy in a way that those posing as experts of secularism today will decide who's secular and who's communal. The country is watching them. BJP has 306 MPs, yet the prime minister complains that the system does not give me freedom," said Owaisi while speaking to ANI.

"What more power do you need than being a two-time elected prime minister? It would be better if 'khichdi government' is formed and a weaker prime minister is elected so the voice of weaker section is heard," he added.

The AIMIM chief, talking about his plans for the Assembly elections scheduled this year in Gujarat, said that they will contest will "all their might", while also adding that the state chief of the party will convey regarding the number of seats his party will contest on.

"The most important issue is inflation, unemployment, lack of civic infrastructure," he said.

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching sides, the AIMIM chief said, "Nitish Kumar became CM while being with BJP. He was with BJP during Godhra pogrom* He left them in 2015, went back in 2017 and contested 2019 polls to make Narendra Modi win and he has again left them now. Mamata Banerjee was earlier in NDA and in a recent letter she has praised RSS."

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress along with other Left parties to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

Further reacting to the viral video of Rahul Gandhi's meeting controversial Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah went viral, Owaisi said, "I have not seen the video but the nation has no religion. The beauty of this country is that the people have different faith and beliefs and we celebrate every god here."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Friday met a controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.A video clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?" to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, "He is the real God."

Ponniah goes on to say, "God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person...not like Shakti...so we see a human person."

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. He was arrested last year in July in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

