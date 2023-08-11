Killed daughter because of 'pride', says Amritsar horror crime accused

Amritsar, Aug 11 The man, who allegedly hacked his 20-year-old daughter to death, tied her body to a bike, and dragged it on the road before dumping it in Punjab’s Amritsar, on Friday said he killed her "due to pride" because "she stayed outside with somebody".

He said he committed the crime and it would teach a lesson to girls studying in Classes 6 and 7.

“I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody,” the accused, Dalbir Singh, a Nihang Sikh, told the media when he was taken to a local court.

"I killed her because of my pride, and this will also serve as a lesson to girls studying in 6th and 7th Classes."

According to police, Dalbir Singh, who works as a labourer, has been arrested on charges of murder. He allegedly killed his daughter on Thursday using a sharp-edged weapon for spending a day away from home.

According to family members, the accused was angry with his daughter as "she had stepped out of the house on Wednesday without informing anyone and returned home the next day".

"When my granddaughter came back, Dalbir got very angry and thrashed her. Later, he killed her with some sharp-edged weapon. When we tried to intervene, he locked us up in a room and threatened to kill us. Later, he took away the body of the girl,” said Joginder Singh, father of the accused.

