Killing & counter-lynching in Bengal's Jaynagar

Kolkata, Nov 13 Pockets at Jaynagar area in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal turned into virtual battlefields following the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader and the counter-lynching of a person alleged to be associated with the murder.

On Monday, the local Trinamool Congress leader and panchayat member Saifuddin Lashkar was shot by some unknown miscreants from a close range while he was going to a local mosque for morning prayers, After the news of Lashkar’s death spread, a section of the villagers especially those affiliated to the ruling party, got furious.

They identified two local villagers and started beating them severely. While one was lynched at the spot, the police somehow recused the second one. Although, the police have refused to identify the lynched and arrested individuals, they claimed that the arrested individual has confessed about his involvement in Lashkar’s murder.

Soon the entire area turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between two groups. At least 10 houses in the locality were set on fire one after another. A huge police contingent reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Tension was still prevailing in the area till the time the report was filed.

Political slugfest soon surfaced over the twin murders. The Trinamool Congress legislator from the Bhangar Assembly constituency Saokat Molla claimed that the Lashkar’s murder was planned and implemented by a section of the anti-social elements having close links with both BJP and CPI(M). “These anti-social elements have been trying to create tension in the area for quite some time and Lashkar became a victim of that,” Molla said.

Refuting those allegations, the CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty said that the murder of Lashkar was a result of infighting in Trinamool Congress over the share of illegal business which was mainly handled by Lashkar. “Now, the ruling party goons are selectively targeting our party supporters and torching their houses,” Chakraborty said.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that all, except police, were aware that the law & order situation in the area has been pathetic due to the infighting between two groups of Trinamool Congress. “Now when twin murders have taken place the ruling party MLA is deliberately targeting BJP to cover up the events of infighting,” said Sinha.

