Killing With Charm: 'The Serpent' left behind a trail of blood and bluff

The seasoned French assassin and fraudster Charles Sobhraj is expected to return to his country of citizenship on grounds of health concerns from Nepal prison which housed him since 2003 for the string of murders he committed in the 1970s .

The laws of the Himalayan republic allows compassionate discharge of bedridden prisoners who have served three-quarters of their sentence. Sobhraj had a cardiac surgery in 2017.

But while he was in jail

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor