Killings in Rafah 'Heartbreaking': India Reacts to Israel's Attack on Southern Gaza Region; Watch Video

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal raised grave concerns over the recent attack in the southern part of Gaza region Rafah that killed at least 45 people, including women and children. During the weekly press conference by MEA in Delhi, they termed the Israeli airstrike a heart "heartbreaking" and said India always called for the protection of civilians during the Israel-Hamas war.

"The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for protecting the civilian population and respecting international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict," Jaiswal said during a weekly press briefing.

Killings in Rafah 'Heartbreaking': MEA

MEA's response on killing in Rafah by Israel. Says, "The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern of India". Also reminds that India was among the first to recognise Palestine way back in the 1980s and it has been our… pic.twitter.com/ui2zoqMWy4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 30, 2024

"We also note that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic incident and announced an investigation into the incident," Jaiswal said.

MEA spokesperson further said, "European countries have come to gather and recognise Palestine as we look at it. Also, India was among the first to recognise Palestine way back in the 1980s, and it has been our long-standing position that India supports a two-state solution that entails the establishment of a sovereign independent state of Palestine within recognised borders."

After Outcry from global activists and celebrities, including from India, to halt Israel's assault and trend with the phrase "All Eyes on Rafah", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a “tragic mistake” had been made.

Israel's military, which is trying to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, had said it was investigating reports that a strike it carried out against commanders of the Islamist militant group in Rafah had caused the fire.