Kingpin of gang settling Bangladeshis in Delhi and other cities arrested

New Delhi, May 3 In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have busted a multi-city network and arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in bringing Bangladeshis into India illegally and deploying them as low-cost labourers, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast District, Ravi Kumar Singh said seven Bangladeshi nationals, including kingpin Chand Miya, and five Indian facilitators, including one from Kaltali, Assam, were arrested during a recent drive.

Chand Miya used the border area near Benapole, West Bengal and Meghalaya border to bring in Bangladeshis. He used to charge Rs 20,000-25,000 per person for illegal entry. He travelled to Bangladesh frequently and brought some individuals on each trip.

His questioning led to the tracing of 18 Bangladeshi who were deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Further, in continuity of the operation, 33 Bangladeshi nationals have been traced in Chennai, who have been arrested in two separate FIRs registered in Chennai, the DCP said, adding that another eight Bangladeshis were arrested in Vijaywada.

Eleven Aadhar cards prepared on fake Indian ID, Bangladeshi documents containing ID proofs, a computer, four computer hard discs containing crucial evidence, a laptop, and a colour printer were seized along with Rs 19,170, said an official.

The arrests followed the apprehension of 25-year-old Aslam alias Masoom alias Mohmud, who illegally entered India in March, from Pahari No. 2, Taimoor Nagar. His questioning led police to Chand Miya and six other Bangladeshis.

Chand Miya, son of Akbar Ali, aged 55 years, is a permanent resident of Muddu Borishal, Police Station and District Bagerhat, Bangladesh.

The unlettered Bangladeshi came to India at the age of 4 with his father. Initially, he resided in Seemapuri D block Jhuggi, where his father worked as a garbage picker, and later shifted to Taimoor Jhuggi, IG Camp-I, Taimur Nagar, New Delhi, police said.

A few years ago, he moved to Chennai. For the past 10-12 years, he has been working as an agent involved in the illegal trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals into India, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor