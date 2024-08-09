Kiren Rijiju Announces 21 Members for JPC Into Waqf Amendment Bill 2024; Requests Rajya Sabha to Recommend 10 Members

The Lok Sabha has approved the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday, August 9, announced the names of 21 Lok Sabha Members for the JPC and also requested the Rajya Sabha to recommend 10 of its Members to join the committee.

Among the Lok Sabha MPs appointed to the JPC are Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Krishna Devarayulu, Mohd Javed, Kalyan Banerjee, Jagadambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejaswi Surya, Dilip Saikia, A Raja, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Naresh Maske, Arun Bharti and Asaduddin Owaisi.

21 Lok Sabha MPs Nominated for JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Other members are Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, DK Aruna, Mohammad Jawed, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Suresh Gopinath.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, was introduced in Parliament on Thursday, was later referred to the JPC after ruck in house by opposition leaders calling it "draconian law." The Narendra Modi government stated that the proposed amendments to the bill aim to bring necessary reforms to the existing Waqf Act of 1995, while the opposition said an "attack on the Constitution."