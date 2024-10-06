Kiren Rijiju applauds Modi govt’s move to elevate Pali to Classical Language

New Delhi, Oct 6 Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday, expressed gratitude at the Modi government’s decision to officially classify the ancient language Pali as a Classical Language.

Taking to X, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh shared a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Buddhist Monks, in prayer amid chants.

“Ven Members of the Bhikkhu Sangh, Mumbai with @narendramodi Ji and expressed gratitude on the Cabinet decision to confer the much-needed status of Classical Language on Pali and Marathi,” he wrote on X.

Members of the Bhikku Sangh in Mumbai met the Prime Minister on Saturday and expressed joy at the government’s decision to classify Pali and Marathi as Classical Languages.

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged the Bhikkhu Sangh’s happiness at the decision of his Cabinet.

He went on to share about the monks: “They recalled the strong connection of Pali with Buddhism and expressed confidence that more youngsters will learn about Pali in the coming times.”

Pali, now a classical language of the Indian subcontinent, was the language for the masses against Sanskrit, which was the medium of most Brahminical texts and knowledge.

Buddha preached to the masses in Pali. It is also the language of Theravāda Buddhism, one of the oldest and largest schools of Buddhism which is also a dominant religion in many Asian countries.

