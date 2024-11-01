Kiren Rijiju Celebrates Diwali With Indian Army at Bumla Pass, Highlights Border Development (Watch Video)

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijju celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers at Bumla Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. He praised India's border developments and compared them to those of their Chinese counterparts.

Rijju via a post on X said, "After talking to Chinese soldiers and seeing the infrastructures, everyone will feel proud of India's border development now." He added, "Celebrated Diwali at Bumla with our Army Jawans in Arunachal Pradesh."

"Earlier in the day, we celebrated Diwali at Tawang Army Helipad. Celebrating Diwali with our brave soldiers made me feel proud and grateful. It is because of their dedication and courage that our country is safe. Jai Hind!", said Rijju in another tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Kiren Rijiju joined the flagging off the Run For Unity and the nveiling of 'Desh Ka Vallabh' Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as well as the inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour at Tawang. The minister also interacted with a Tangkhul Naga Group from Manipur who had come for the unveiling of the statue of Major Bob Khathing.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, following disengagement between India and China, Indian troops started patrolling the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh. This development comes after both countries agreed to disengage and initiate coordinated patrols based on their perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok and Depsang sectors. Indian Army sources indicated that patrolling in the Depsang sector is expected to begin soon.

Coordinated patrolling means that both sides will be aware of each other's patrol schedules. Earlier on Thursday, the armies of both countries exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector to celebrate Diwali. The Indian and Chinese armies exchanged sweets at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa, and the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh.