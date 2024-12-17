Kiren Rijiju slams Cong for its 'baseless' opposition to 'One Nation, One Election'

New Delhi, Dec 17 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress party for its opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling their stance "baseless and contradictory."

Kiren Rijiju while talking to IANS, emphasised the significance of the initiative for India's progress.

"Congress says that 'One Nation, One Election' is unconstitutional and harms the federal structure. Then Congress should answer -- was the Nehru government unconstitutional when elections were held simultaneously after 1947 for two decades?" Rijiju questioned.

Highlighting the country's progress under the current government, he said, "Congress ruled the nation for six decades and left the country poor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' but Congress continues to create hurdles instead of collaborating for national progress."

The Centre will introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOP) Bill in the Lok Sabha at noon on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all MPs in Lok Sabha ahead of the introduction of the bill.

Opposition leaders have highlighted potential difficulties in dissolving Assemblies midway or addressing situations in which a state or the Union government falls before completing its tenure.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress for questioning a system through which they have themselves come to power in the past.

"In 2004 and 2009, Congress won elections and formed governments through EVMs. Even today, Congress holds power in some states. Were their own victories illegal? The members of Parliament, including their alliance partners, were elected through the same process. How baseless their statements are," Rijiju remarked.

The Union Minister urged the opposition to contribute constructively to the nation's development rather than obstructing reforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor