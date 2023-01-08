Kiren Rijiju slams DMK govt after viral video shows party MLA accusing PM Modi of "killing" former CM Jayalalithaa

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government after a video of Vlathikulam DMK MLA and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive Markandeyan accusing PM Narendra Modi of killing former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa went viral on social media.

Targeting DMK, Rijiju said no one should drop moral standards just for political gains.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "I can't believe that DMK can stoop to this level! No one should drop own moral standards this far just for political gains."

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K. Annamalai also took to Twitter and said, "When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. @CMOTamilnadu should be reminded that @BJP4TamilNadu will not remain calm forever." Markandeyan can be heard in the video saying, "Who killed that (Jayalalithaa) lady? Modi ji killed her. She contested against him for Prime Ministership."

"I level my charges, it was BJP which killed her (Madam Jayalalithaa)," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

