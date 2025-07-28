Kiren Rijiju slams Oppn's 'escape strategy' on Op Sindoor, warns against echoing 'Pakistan's language'

New Delhi, July 28 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings and backing out from their commitment to participate in the debate on 'Operation Sindoor', warning them against speaking in a manner that could demoralise the Indian armed forces.

He warned the Opposition parties to refrain from speaking the language of Pakistan during the discussion on India's military response against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to reporters after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the second time in the day, Rijiju said, "Just 10 minutes ago, the Opposition took a U-turn from their commitment and staged a drama of walking away from the Operation Sindoor discussion. This is not right. Parliament is set to resume in half an hour, and these new preconditions from the Opposition will not work."

He confirmed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would table the government's proposal and initiate the debate on Operation Sindoor.

"The Opposition must listen to him. No Opposition party should speak the language of Pakistan or say anything that lowers the morale of our military," he asserted.

Rijiju revealed that all parties had earlier agreed to begin the 16-hour-long debate at around 12:15 P.M., but minutes before it was to commence, the Opposition placed a fresh demand: A government assurance that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue would be discussed after Operation Sindoor.

"Parliament doesn't function like this. Discussions are decided mutually in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Bringing up such last-minute conditions is not appropriate," Rijiju said, expressing disappointment over what he termed as an "escape strategy" by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

"Why are the Congress and other parties now running away from a discussion they have been demanding for two months? The country wants answers. We have been ready to debate Operation Sindoor from day one," he said.

Slamming the Opposition further, Rijiju said, "This is not just disruption, this is cheating the nation. You are trying to find an excuse to avoid a discussion that the country is waiting to hear."

The Parliament convened amid heightened anticipation for the scheduled debate on Operation Sindoor.

At 12.06 P.M. Speaker Om Birla entered the chamber and addressed the escalating disruption over the proposed discussion on Operation Sindoor. He reminded members that the Business Advisory Committee had unanimously agreed to schedule the debate and that Opposition leaders had given verbal consent during a meeting in his chamber.

Expressing dismay, Birla noted that some members were now reneging on that commitment.

Opposition MPs, however, continued to raise slogans demanding an immediate discussion not only on 'Operation Sindoor' but also on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The phrase "SIR par charcha karo" echoed through the chamber as Speaker Birla repeatedly urged members to adhere to parliamentary procedure.

He asked pointedly whether the House wished to proceed with the debate, emphasising that such discussions must follow the framework laid out by the Business Advisory Committee and not through shouting slogans in the Bell of the House.

Unable to restore order, Birla adjourned the House until 1 P.M.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor