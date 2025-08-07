Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for 'attacking' institutions, defends EC over voter list revision

New Delhi, Aug 7 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attacked the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and his party of maligning constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court whenever decisions do not favour them.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rijiju termed the Congress party’s criticism of the Election Commission over alleged voter list manipulation as "bogus" and politically motivated.

“The claims made by Rahul Gandhi and his team are bogus. They are targeting the Election Commission to tarnish its image,” Rijiju said.

He pointed out that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a long-standing exercise, not new or politically driven. “SIR has happened numerous times, even since the time of independence. In Maharashtra, when Congress and its allies won most Lok Sabha seats, they praised the same electoral rolls. But when they lost in the Assembly elections, the same rolls suddenly became a problem,” Rijiju said.

He further criticised recent remarks by Priyanka Gandhi, which suggested that the judiciary cannot decide who qualifies as a "real Indian." Rijiju hit back, saying, “If the Supreme Court cannot regulate the behaviour of citizens, then who will? Yesterday, they launched an attack on the judiciary, and today, Rahul Gandhi attacks the Election Commission. Every time it doesn’t suit them, they attack the institutions.”

The minister also expressed concern over Congress disrupting parliamentary proceedings. “My request is that they should let the Parliament function. Attention of the House should not be diverted,” he said.

Rijiju emphasised that matters which are sub judice cannot be discussed in Parliament and reiterated that the voter list revision is an independent process handled by the Election Commission, not the government.

