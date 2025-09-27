Kirit Somaiya alleges massive birth certificate scam in Maha, claims 97 per cent beneficiaries are illegal Bangladeshis

New Delhi, Sep 27 BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged a large-scale fake birth certificate scam in Maharashtra, claiming that the misuse of newly amended laws has allowed thousands of undocumented foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshi Muslims, to secure fake birth documents and Aadhaar cards.

Speaking to IANS, Somaiya claimed, "In 2024, the Indian government amended the law, transferring powers previously held by judicial magistrates to tehsildars. After this, a nationwide scam began. In Maharashtra, approval was given to issue birth certificates to 224,000 people. Upon review, it was found that 97 per cent of them were Muslims from a Bangladeshi background, aged 25, 30, 40, and 50, and had no proof of birth in Maharashtra or India."

According to Somaiya, the Maharashtra government has so far registered 28 FIRs, arrested 2,000 people, and plans to arrest another 3,000 in the coming months. He said that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), after verifying the irregularities, has already cancelled thousands of Aadhaar cards issued based on these fake birth certificates.

Somaiya also raised concerns about the presence of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, urging the state government to deport those who have no valid documents or proof of Indian citizenship.

"I have requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against the 47,000 individuals whose birth certificates and Aadhaar cards were issued without verification. These people either belong to Bangladesh or are Rohingyas and should be deported immediately," he said.

He cited the example of Malegaon, where authorities have cancelled the birth entries of 3,977 individuals for lack of any supporting documents. “In Malegaon, five FIRs have been filed and 539 people have been presented in court. Among them, 28 are government officials and many are agents. Investigations are ongoing against 1,539 individuals,” Somaiya added.

In Sambhajinagar, complaints were received against 800 people, and 140 have already been presented in court. The scam, Somaiya said, has now spread to Mumbai, particularly the Mankhurd area.

“The tehsildar and district officer had only approved residency for three people, but a corrupt BMC officer issued documents to 106 individuals,” he alleged.

He noted that due to the strict action in 2024, the number of birth certificate applications in 2025 dropped sharply from 224,000 to barely 2,000.

Somaiya praised Maharashtra’s handling of the situation, saying,

“Central officials have acknowledged that Maharashtra has brought this issue to national attention. Just like 47,000 fraudulent cases were cancelled in Maharashtra, similar action is being taken in other states.”

Taking a political dig, Somaiya contrasted Devendra Fadnavis' welfare-oriented schemes with what he alleged were corruption-ridden programs under Uddhav Thackeray.

"The plans that Uddhav Thackeray made were for himself, his team, and his people to siphon money. But Devendra Fadnavis planned to give money to 'Ladli Behnas'," Somaiya said.

