Kirodi Lal Meena reacts on Bhajan Lal Sharma's appointment as Rajasthan Chief Minister

Hours after setting the suspense in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as new chief minister face of Rajasthan.BJP leaders met Rajasthan governor to stake calim for government formation.In addition to appointing Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM the BJP has announced Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.The unexpected selection was announced after BJP MLAs gathered and elected the 56-year-old MLA from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. On Bhajanlal Sharma being elected as the CM, Rajasthan BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Party makes decisions after careful consideration. Rajasthan BJP has received a strong leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all our senior leaders."

According to senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who led a team of three central observers, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will serve as deputy chief ministers, and Vasudev Devnani will be the speaker of the state assembly.During the meeting, the name of the CM-designate was proposed by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was herself considered a contender for the top post. Now Kirodi Lal Meena who himself was one of the top contenders for the post has shared his views on Bhajan Lal Sharma's appointment as the new CM. r Kirodi Lal Meena said, "I am very happy. He will take the state ahead. His name was proposed by Vasundhara ji and I forwarded the name...I am not in line for a minister post." Kirodi Lal has been in Bharatiya Janata Party since beginning, however, he briefly left it in 2008 but rejoined it in 2018. He has served as a cabinet minister and held the portfolio of food and civil supplies. He was the only Independent Loksabha MP elected from Rajasthan in 2009 Loksabha elections It was a record win for that time.