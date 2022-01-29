Kishan Bharwad murder case transferred to Gujarat ATS

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 The Kishan Bharwad murder case probe has been transferred to the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said here on Saturday.

"Today morning, we have shifted the Kishan Bharwad murder case from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch to the Gujarat ATS. The ATS is right now moving forward in this investigation. The Gujarat police will be updating about this at regular intervals," he said.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested Shabbiar alias Saba Chopda (resident of Malvatvada, Dhandhuka), Imtiyaz alias Imtu Pathan (resident of Kothifali, Dhandhuka) and one Maulvi regarding the case.

Shabbiar and Imtiyaz were produced before the court and sent on nine days' police remand (police custody). While Shabbir had shot at Bharwad, Imtiyaz was riding the bike.

A Maulvi from Ahmedabad Jawrawala, who gave weapon and rounds for executing the murder, has also been arrested. He will be produced in court later in the day.

It is learnt that the Maulvi in Ahmedabad had received the weapon and rounds from a person in Rajkot. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had formed seven teams to investigate the case. As the nexuses in this case are found beyond the limits of district and even the state, the government has chosen ATS for its detailed and in-depth probe covering all aspects, the minister said.

Kishan Bharwad was shot dead on January 25 in Dhanduki by Shabbir for blasphemous video posted on social media. Kishan was, a few days ago, picked up by police after local Muslims filed complaint against him. He was later released. He had also in a video apologised for sharing a blasphemous video clip.

Several towns of Gujarat had observed bandh in last two days protesting Kishan's murder. The MoS had visited Kishan's family and assured justice in fast track manner. Kishan has left behind a 20-day-old daughter.

