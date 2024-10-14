Kishan Reddy demands stringent action over vandalisation of temples

Hyderabad, Oct 14 Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Monday voiced concern over a series of incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Hyderabad and demanded the Telangana government to take stringent action against the culprits.

Kishan Reddy condemned the vandalisation of the idol at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

Talking to reporters after visiting the temple, he alleged that the state government was trying to cover up the incidents by terming them the handiwork of mentally unstable individuals or thieves.

Kishan Reddy, who is a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad constituency, said a person attacked the Muthyalamma temple in Kurmaguda around 4 a.m.

He alleged that a deliberate attempt was being made for the last few days by some communal elements to damage Hindu temples. He referred to the vandalisation of the Durga idol at the Exhibition Grounds four days ago.

“Whenever such incidents are happening, the police are saying that the persons involved came for theft or they were mentally unstable. In today’s incident, the man did not come for theft. He came from some other place to attack the temple,” he said.

He demanded that the state government take stringent action against those involved and provide protection to temples.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, said he spoke to Police Commissioner C.V. Anand. He said he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and if necessary make a representation to the Governor.

State BJP has condemned Monday’s incident in Secunderabad. “Another attack on a Hindu Temple -- not in Bangladesh or Pakistan but in Hyderabad, Telangana. Two Non-Hindu men enter the Matha Muthyallamma Temple located in Secunderabad & desecrated the Vigraham inside the temple, Incidents in Chandrayangutta, Nampally and now Secunderabad -- highlight an alarming rise in attacks on Hindu temples since the Congress party's return to power in Telangana,” reads a post by the state BJP’s official handle on X.

“The administration remains a mute spectator as Congress govt in an effort to safeguard its ‘vote bank’ is shielding the perpetrators,” it added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Madhavi Latha and a few others were detained by police when they were trying to stage a protest at Muthyalamma temple. They were whisked away by the police.

Police have tightened the security in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Senior police officials have assured people that they will take stringent action against those involved.

