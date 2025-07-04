Kishan Reddy releases Copper & Aluminium Vision Documents to boost India’s clean energy infrastructure

Hyderabad, July 4 Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Friday released the Copper Vision Document and the Aluminium Vision Document at the international conference here on sustainable and responsible mining through best mine closure practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress.

Reddy emphasised copper’s vital contribution to India’s energy transition, infrastructure growth, and green technologies such as electric vehicles and solar power. He stated that the Vision Document provides a long-term strategy to meet growing domestic demand while ensuring raw material security.

The document was developed through wide-ranging consultations with key stakeholders, including Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), Hindalco Industries Ltd, Kutch Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Indo-Asia Copper Ltd, Lohum, along with industry associations like the Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA) and the International Copper Association (ICA).

The Copper Vision Document anticipates a sixfold increase in demand by 2047 and outlines plans to add 5 million tonnes per annum of smelting and refining capacity by 2030. It focuses on scaling up secondary refining, enhancing domestic recycling, and reducing dependence on open-market imports by securing overseas mineral assets through global partnerships.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said the Aluminium Vision Document reflects the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant and resource-secure India. He highlighted the aluminium sector’s strategic role in enabling clean energy systems, electric mobility, and modern infrastructure.

The document has been prepared through extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, including the National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), Hindalco Industries Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and leading associations such as the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), the Aluminium Secondary Manufacturers Association (ASMA) and the Metal Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

The document outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production sixfold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 MTPA, double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms.

Both the Copper and Aluminium Vision Documents align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and set the foundation for a globally competitive and environmentally responsible industry, the minister added.

