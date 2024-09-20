Kishan Reddy slams NC for ‘fuelling corruption & terrorism’ in J&K

Jammu, Sep 20 During an election rally in Katra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the agendas of the Congress and National Conference align with that of Pakistan.

In response to this statement, Congress has launched an offensive, while G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines and BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday asserted that corruption and terrorism in the region have been exacerbated by the National Conference (NC).

Reddy asserted that the rights that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve have not been realised, accusing the National Conference of promoting nepotism at the expense of development.

He stated that to integrate the state into the mainstream of development, it is essential to keep the National Conference out of power. He expressed confidence that a BJP government would soon take shape in the region.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi commented that Pakistan’s political partners here consistently echo its agenda. He recalled instances where, whenever separatists and terrorists faced setbacks, their cries could be heard in Pakistan.

During the rally, PM Modi remarked: “While there may not be much enthusiasm for Congress and the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, our neighbouring country (Pakistan) is quite excited about them. The alliance between Congress and the National Conference is being celebrated in Pakistan. Their manifesto has greatly impressed Pakistan, with Pakistan's Defence Minister openly supporting this alliance. The agendas regarding Article 370 and 35A from Congress and the National Conference align with Pakistan’s objectives. Pakistan has exposed the true nature of Congress and the National Conference.”

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier stated that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National Conference alliance share a common stance on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comment came as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for Assembly elections, the first since the region's special status was revoked in 2019.

