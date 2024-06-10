Kishan Reddy to handle coal, mines in PM Modi's 3rd govt

Hyderabad, June 10 G. Kishan Reddy, who was sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday, will handle the portfolios of Coal and Mines while his BJP colleague Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be Minister of State for Home

Kishan Reddy, who was re-elected from Secunderabad, has become Cabinet minister for a second consecutive term.

In the previous NDA government, he was Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the Northeastern Region.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the President of BJP’s Telangana unit, was inducted into the PM Narendra Modi-led ministry in 2019 as Minister of State for Home. In July 2021, he was promoted to Cabinet rank. He was the only central minister from Telangana for five years.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning him important portfolios of coal and mines. This time as the BJP doubled its tally of Lok Sabha seats from Telangana to eight, the party has inducted two MPs in the Union Council of Ministers.

Sanjay Kumar, who retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in the elections held last month, took oath as Minister of State on Sunday. He took to X to express his happiness at the allocation of the portfolio under Home Minister Amit Shah. "This is a dream come true," he posted and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah for entrusting him with such a huge responsibility.

