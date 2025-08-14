Kishtwar Cloudburst: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Briefs Amit Shah About Situation, Says 'All Possible Resources Are Being Mobilised…'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation after a massive cloudburst hit a remote village in Kishtwar district. The disaster struck Chasoti village, the last motorable point on the route to the Machail Mata temple, between noon and 1 p.m. At the time, many people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. From Chasoti, pilgrims begin an 8.5-kilometre trek to the shrine.

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured, officials said. The cloudburst also caused widespread damage in the area.

“I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim and accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloudburst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within and beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

The chief minister said he would not be speaking to TV channels or news agencies. “The government will share information as and when possible,” he added.