By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2024 05:41 PM2024-10-03T17:41:29+5:302024-10-03T17:42:37+5:30

Kishtwar Encounter: Security Forces and Terrorists Exchange Gunfire in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces were involved in a brief gunfight with terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The encounter took place during a joint search operation in Chatroo, initiated following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Contact has been established and a few rounds of bullets have been fired from both sides," Jammu and Kashmir Police said, ANI reported.

In recent months, security forces have been involved in multiple gunfights with terrorists throughout Kishtwar. In a notable encounter on September 13, two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in the Naidgham area of Chatroo.

The situation remains tense as operations continue in the region.

