Kishtwar tragedy: 56 bodies recovered, search operation for missing intensifies

Jammu, Aug 15 Fifty-six bodies have been recovered so far and over 300 were rescued as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to J&K Lt Governor and Chief Minister, assuring all possible help to sufferers of the Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy.

At least 56 people, including two CISF personnel, have been confirmed dead after a massive cloudburst struck Chashoti village near the Machail Mata Shrine in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

The resulting cloudburst debris and flash floods swept away makeshift structures, a community kitchen and a security post.

Officials said over 250 people are still missing while more than 300 have been rescued so far, several of them with serious injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X today, “I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government”.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the disaster could result in substantial casualties and confirmed that the administration has swung into action, deploying rescue teams from the Civil Administration, Police, Army, NDRF, and SDRF. Adverse weather and washed-out roads have hampered air operations, forcing ground teams to lead much of the evacuation effort.

Witnesses said the cloudburst struck around 11.30 a.m. Thursday, when hundreds of pilgrims were present in the last motorable Chashoti village before the high altitude shrine.

The sudden surge of water destroyed a community kitchen hosting nearly 200 pilgrims and also damaged nearby security installations. Many tents and temporary shelters set up for pilgrims were washed away in the deluge.

L-G Manoj Sinha has directed all agencies to strengthen rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance to the affected.

Control rooms and helpline numbers have been activated to help locate missing persons. The Machail Mata Yatra, which draws thousands of devotees every August, has been suspended until further notice.

Due to the scale of the tragedy, Independence Day celebrations in several parts of the Union Territory were scaled down, with only flag hoisting and the national anthem being observed.

Officials fear the casualty count may rise as many areas remain cut off. Rescuers, including volunteers from local organisations, are continuing their search along the riverbanks downstream from the disaster site.

Critical health infrastructure was reinforced at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Paddar, with an additional deployment of 13 doctors and 31 paramedics. Senior officers of the health department are stationed at Paddar, overseeing rescue and medical operations. District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar has been augmented with the additional deployment of General Surgeons, Orthopaedic Surgeons, and Anaesthetists from Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Additionally, tertiary care institutions have been put in a state of full readiness.

A team comprising specialists has been readied at Doda to manage patients being referred from DH Kishtwar. Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu is in full operational readiness with 50 dedicated disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and 5 operating theatres (OTs). Specialist medical teams comprising Orthopaedicians, Neurosurgeons, Critical Care Anaesthetists, and Maxillo-facial consultants are on standby.

The GMC Jammu Blood Bank has been augmented with 200-plus units of blood available for any exigency.

To assist in the response to the situation, PGIMER Chandigarh has dispatched a specialised team comprising Critical Care Specialists and Neurosurgeons to GMC Jammu to further enhance critical care patient care capabilities. Immediately following the incident, a large fleet of 65 ambulances from the Health department, NHPC, Army, CRPF and 108 Emergency Service of the J&K Health and Medical Education department was deployed for rescue and patient transfer.

