KMC gets central funds to improve sewerage system in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 21 At a time when Trinamool Congress-BJP tussle over non-payment of central dues to West Bengal is at its peak, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received an hefty amount of Rs 500 crore for improvement in the sewerage system in the state.

KMC sources confirmed that the payment has been made under the provisions of 15th finance commission.

A senior KMC official said the amount was sanctioned following the union government’s satisfaction of the corporation's project report related to sewerage systems and other civic development works in the case of Kolkata.

“The fund will be of great help since we will be able to start these projects soon after the ongoing festival season is over. Tenders will be floated for that purpose soon after the festive season,” said the KMC official.

He added the primary target is to set up additional pumping stations in different pockets of the city so that in case of heavy showers during the monsoons, the stranded water in different pockets can be quickly pumped out giving relief to the residents of the locality.

“We expect to complete and implement the project on this count in the next 30 months,” he said.

Besides setting up additional pumping stations, work will be undertaken for renovation of a number of canals in and around the city.

Currently, there are 26 such canals in the city, out of which the renovation process is already over for 13 following an initiative by the state irrigation department on this count.

“A portion of the central funds will be utilised for the renovation of the 13 other canals. There will be attempts at expansion of greenery space within the city as well,” the KMC official said.

