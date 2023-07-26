Knife attack on doctor averted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi, July 26 A patient allegedly tried to attack a doctor with a knife at the Sir ...

Knife attack on doctor averted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi, July 26 A patient allegedly tried to attack a doctor with a knife at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, the incident occurred at around 3.50 p.m. on Tuesday, when the patient under the treatment of Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra , Chairman Neuro Surgery allegedly tried to attack him with a knife concealed in his pocket.

However, timely intervention by hospital security prevented any serious injury to the doctor, the sources added.

The patient was overpowered and handed over to local police.

