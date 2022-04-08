Know how to score full marks in CBSE 10th and 12th exam

After two years of the pandemic, students are now going to face the offline exams, thus the students are also finding many difficult to attend the exam. Students weaken their writing speed as well as the exam practice, and to prepare for the exams here are the major steps that you should follow to score good marks the tips are mainly for CBSE students who are going to appear for their 10th and 12th Term 2.

1. Solve CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers

Solving sample papers is the most important step to follow and to score good marks even it will help to score full marks. Also learn the time management while solving the paper.

2. Follow the step-wise method to answer questions

The stepwise method of answering the questions is always best and understandable. Mainly in the subjects like Maths, Science, English, etc. The paper examiner also gives more weightage to step-wise answers because it is easier to read.

3. Never leave any question unattempted

As the paper does not include negative marking so you should try to solve every question and don't leave any questions unattempted. If you don't know the answer to some questions try to write related points the examiner will defiantly give some marks to your efforts.



4. Write short and to the point answers

You don't need to write long answers unless it contains more marks, short and steady answers impress the paper checker most. The examiner may also give you full marks after seeing your answer writing ability.