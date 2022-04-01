Know which states have lifted up the Covid-19 norms

The Maharashtra government on Thursday (March 31) has decided to lift all Covid-19-related curbs ahead of the upcoming festivals, state minister Jitendra Awhad said, as per ANI. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting today chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Awhad said that the state cabinet has decided to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, he said adding that wearing masks will be compulsory.

But Maharashtra is not only the state that has to lift all Covid-19 related curbs there are also some other states which has lifted all the covid related rules. Like Maharashtra, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also decided to lift the mask rules in the city. Earlier in Delhi, the fine for not wearing a mask was Rs 500.

However, in West Bengal government has lifted all restrictions on covid-19 but wearing a mask is mandatory.