Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat set to begin soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 Kerala is set to get its third Vande Bharat Express, offering the much-needed relief to passengers enduring the long and often uncomfortable journey between Kochi and Bengaluru.

The Southern Railway has finalised the schedule for the new semi-high-speed service, marking another milestone in Kerala’s rail connectivity.

As per the released schedule, the Kochi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will depart Ernakulam at 2.20 p.m. and reach Bengaluru City by 11 p.m.

On the return leg, it will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 a.m. and arrive in Ernakulam at 1.50 p.m.

The official start date is expected to be announced shortly, with indications that the service will commence this month itself.

The train will have scheduled halts at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur, and an additional stop at Krishnarajapuram on the return journey.

Covering 608 kilometres in just nine hours, the service promises a faster, more comfortable travel option compared to existing trains.

Comprising eight coaches, including one executive class coach, the new service is expected to benefit regular commuters, professionals, and festive season travellers.

With this addition, Kerala’s Vande Bharat fleet will rise to three, following the successful operation of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod and the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru services.

Rail officials said the latest route reflects growing passenger demand for faster inter-state connections, particularly to major southern metros like Bengaluru.

The modern, aerodynamic train is equipped with state-of-the-art safety systems, automatic doors, reclining seats, and GPS-based passenger information displays.

The service is also expected to spur tourism and business travel between Kerala and Karnataka, enhancing connectivity across two of south India’s most vibrant economic corridors.

Over the years, there has been a huge influx of Kerala students studying in Bengaluru and often complaints arise of the lack of a fast mode of transport. With this new announcement, the new service is going to resolve the problem.

