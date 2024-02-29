Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court launches online RTI portal

Kohima, Feb 29 The Gauhati High Court’s Kohima bench launched its online Right to Information (RTI) portal on Thursday with an aim to maintain transparency and efficiency.

Justice Devashis Baruah of the Gauhati High Court formally launched the RTI portal in the presence of Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and officials of the High Court Registry.

To mark the occasion, Justice Baruah symbolically filed the first online, paperless e-RTI application at the Kohima Bench through the dedicated web portal.

Officials said that Section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005 stipulates that an information seeker has a statutory right to move an application through electronic means.

So far, RTI applications could be filed only through the physical mode.

The RTI portal has been launched to make it convenient for the people to access information about the Gauhati High Court and its outlying benches.

Fee payment can be made online via Internet banking or UPI.

To access the RTI portal, citizens can simply click on the dedicated 'RTI' tab available on the official website of the Gauhati High Court's Kohima Bench, officials said.

The portal has a user-friendly interface and operates on an end-to-end paperless mode.

The online RTI facility will be scaled up to all district courts of Nagaland in the near future.

