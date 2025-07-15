Kokrajhar rolls out red carpet for 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup trophies

New Delhi, July 15 In a rousing celebration of India’s footballing legacy, Kokrajhar, Assam, played host to the prestigious trophy display ceremony of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup -- Asia’s oldest football tournament -- at the Bodofa Cultural Complex on Tuesday.

The event drew large crowds, reflecting the town’s deepening connection with the game. The glittering trio of trophies -- the Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy (introduced in 1904), and the President’s Cup -- were unveiled in grand fashion, stirring local pride and anticipation for the matches ahead.

This marks the third consecutive year that Kokrajhar has been chosen as one of the tournament’s host cities. Chief Guest Nandita Gorlosa, Assam’s Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture, underscored the importance of such events in promoting youth engagement and sporting talent across the state.

Senior Indian Army officials, including Major General H.S. Bajaj, VSM (Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps), Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM (GOC, Bengal Sub Area), and Major General Rohin Bawa, YSM (GOC, Red Horns Division), also graced the ceremony.

Their presence reinforced the Indian Army’s enduring role in organising the Durand Cup and fostering civil-military cooperation.

The SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar will host six matches this year, with teams like Bodoland FC, Punjab FC, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football Team, and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vying for glory.

The local fanbase is eager for the action, especially the opening clash between ITBP and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC on July 27. This year’s tournament spans six venues across five states -- Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Manipur -- a true celebration of India’s pan-regional football passion.

As the trophies made their ceremonial journey through Kokrajhar, they symbolised more than sporting excellence -- they carried hope, unity, and the promise of unforgettable football moments ahead.

