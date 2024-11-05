Kolhapur crisis: Chhatrapati denies rift with Cong or plans to quit as MP

Kolhapur, Nov 5 Kolhapur Congress MP Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj said that the royal clan had decided no two persons from the same family will occupy elected posts and give an opportunity to ordinary party workers.

In a two-pager, he said that the family’s decision to withdraw the candidature of his daughter-in-law, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati – the wife of ex-MLA Malojiraje Chhatrapati – was in tune with the clan’s resolve.

The statement came a day after a huge fracas erupted when Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati abruptly opted out of the poll race from the Kolhapur North Assembly seat and hours after Congress strongman Satej D. ‘Bunty’ Patil indicated that the political storm had blown over this morning.

The Chhatrapati said that the independent, Rajesh Latkar was earlier nominated as the Congress’ official candidate for the seat, but owing to opposition from certain quarters, the party had given the ticket to Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati.

“It was with the clear understanding that Madhurima Raje would contest only if Latkar would step out of the poll fray. This was also explained in a meeting with Latkar and informed to the Congress leadership,” said the Chhatrapati.

However, despite repeated coaxing, Latkar did not take back his papers and hence the royal family decided to withdraw Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati from the poll fray, he added.

“Yesterday, Patil had expressed his feelings over the developments… It is being said in some quarters that he had insulted us (royals), which is not the case. Canards are being spread that I am planning to quit as Lok Sabha MP, which is false,” said the Chhatrapati.

He made it clear that the party workers would now work hard to ensure that Latkar is elected as he is from the Congress ideology, plus the five other candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi from the Kolhapur district.

The Chhatrapati emphasized that “there are no differences with Patil”, and they were together at a programme in Bhudargad last evening, from where they returned in the same vehicle.

This morning a cool Patil had reiterated that he had complete respect for the Chhatrapati – a day after he had exploded in anger at the royal clan in full public and media view in what was considered a ‘blasphemy’.

“If you had no courage to fight (the polls) then why did you stand… I have been cheated. You should have told me in advance… I would have shown my strength,” ranted Patil, losing his cool, when he learnt that Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati had quit the race yesterday.

Patil even sounded remorseful for his behaviour but said he wanted to bury the hatchet and “looked forward” to the preparations for the Assembly elections, barely a fortnight away.

“I have always had the highest regard for the ‘gaadi’ (throne) and the Chhatrapatis, which will continue in the future… I don’t wish to comment about yesterday evening and create any more misunderstandings,” declared Patil.

The Kolhapur North seat has proved tricky for the Congress in the past few days, owing to local political permutations-combinations, but state Congress President Nana F. Patole tried to soothe tempers, saying (the withdrawal) was ostensibly necessitated owing to certain (royal) family issues, which the Chhatrapati himself clarified this evening.

The troubles began when the Congress first named Latkar in place of sitting MLA Jayashree C. Jadhav – elected in a bypolls in 2022 - who promptly quit with her son Satyajit, to join the ruling MahaYuti ally, Shiv Sena.

Suddenly, on Oct. 28 the Congress dropped Latkar and nominated Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati - who filled out her form, and started her poll campaign, but opted out of the contest at the last minute.

Slighted after being denied the party ticket, Latkar stood as an independent, and despite all efforts by Patil and the Chhatrapatis to make him withdraw, did not relent.

Party sources in Mumbai and Kolhapur hint that with no options, the MVA would be compelled to support Latkar and ensure his victory in this important seat.

However, nobody is willing to predict the consequences of these serial cloak-and-dagger political drama with a regal edge on the MVA prospects here in the November 20 elections.

