Kolkata: Argentina Fan club members stopped from taking out WC victory rally for 2 hours

Members of the Argentina Football Fan Club in Kolkata alleged on Thursday that they were stopped by the Kolkata Police from holding a gathering to celebrate Argentina's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The members had organised a rally from Patauli in South Kolkata to 8B bus stand in Jadavpur. Argentina fans, in numbers, took part in the rally with a 5-foot model of the World Cup cut-outs of Argentine football stars, flags and a music system.

The founder secretary of Argentina Football Fan Club, Uttam Saha toldthat they were initially stopped from holding the celebrations and were allowed to do so only after two hours.

"We have been celebrating such festivals. We had organised an earlier one with 200-300 bikes. But, I don't know why we were stopped this time. I had sought permission from both Kolkata Traffic Police as well as Joint CP (Traffic), but still, we were stopped for about two hours. I would just say that celebrations like this, which have nothing to do with politics, shouldn't be stopped by the government," he said.

A member of the fan club, Pragnan Shah, said they were not allowed to take out separate horse cart and bike rallus that they had planned.

"I am a member of the Argentina Football Fan Club and arrived here to take part in the victory celebrations. Initially, we were not allowed to hold the celebrations but later, we were given permission to hold the celebratory rally at a distance. I believe it is the duty of those who run this state to let the youth celebrate something as beautiful as football," he said.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final, in what may be the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.

( With inputs from ANI )

