Kolkata-based GRSE to build commercial ships along country's West coast

Kolkata, Aug 25 Kolkata-based defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd extended its reach to India's western seaboard through a tie-up with the DEMPO Group of Goa.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) and the private sector company on Friday, GRSE and DEMPO will build commercial vessels jointly to meet both domestic and international demands.

To start with, smaller vessels used for coastal shipping will be built at DEMPO's three shipyards -- two of them at Goa and the other in Gujarat.

The companies will then proceed to larger ships and green-energy vessels. GRSE is already building a zero-emission ferry for the government of West Bengal and has delivered an ocean-going passenger-cum-cargo ferry to the Democratic Republic of Guyana.

"The technology for green vessels already exists. There is also a huge demand for smaller coastal vessels that are environmentally friendly from Scandinavian nations. There are several other countries that are interested in exploring India's shipbuilding potential. There is tremendous potential. This is a robust partnership that will auger well for the Indian shipbuilding industry. This will be a strong, mature and healthy relationship," Cmde PR Hari IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, said after the MoU was signed.

Recently, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, spoke of plans to tie-up with Bangladesh for shipbuilding.

He mentioned how the two countries could design and build commercial and other vessels jointly. If this happens, GRSE could play a role.

According to Srinivas V. Dempo, chairman, DEMPO Group, GRSE will provide the leadership and credibility in this partnership.

"We are looking forward to a long-term relationship. Over the last few months, there have been several queries from foreign buyers. We shall use the latest technology and go in for infrastructural upgrades at our shipyards as and when the need arises. We already have several hybrid and battery-powered vessels operating in Goa. Thus, the start has already been made towards green shipbuilding," he said.

When asked by IANS if the partners want to build larger ships such as tankers, bulk carriers and container vessels, Dempo said: "We plan to start in a modest fashion but the potential exists. We will certainly explore the possibility."

GRSE has already created a record by delivering over 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Two of its warships have also been exported. GRSE has also tied up with private shipyards in the east to increase its warship-building capacity.

"In our efforts towards Make In India, we are constantly looking towards diversification. We needed a strong partner in the western coast to help in commercial shipbuilding activity," Cmde Hari said.

