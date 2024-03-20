Kolkata building collapse: ECI seeks report on MCC violation in compensation announcement

Kolkata, March 20 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from West Bengal Chief Secretary B.P. Goplaika on the complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation against a heavyweight Trinamool Congress minister, who reportedly announced compensation for the victims of the building collapse in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Sunday night that claimed 10 lives.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Arindam Niyogi, has confirmed that the ECI has sought a report from the Chief Secretary in this matter.

On Monday, Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the Kolkata Mayor and the MLA from the area where the mishap took place, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured persons.

The West Bengal BJP later drew the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the matter, claiming that such announcements were a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In its complaint to the CEO, the state BJP also claimed that the Model Code of Conduct was violated within 48 hours of its imposition on March 16.

