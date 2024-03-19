Kolkata building collapse: One more body found, death toll rises to 10

Kolkata, March 19 The death toll in the under-construction building collapse in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata mounted to 10 on Monday with the recovery of another body from under the debris on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Zamil, who lived in a shanty adjacent to the under-construction five-storey building that collapsed around midnight on Sunday.

The shanty was destroyed completely by the impact of the building crash.

Meanwhile, infighting has surfaced in the Trinamool Congress and the top brass of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over the mushrooming of illegal constructions in the Garden Reach area, which is adjacent to the Kolkata Port.

While Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who also happens to be the Trinamool legislator from the area, has expressed helplessness on the part of the Corporation in controlling the menace of illegal constructions, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghish has claimed that under no circumstances the KMC authorities can shy away from the responsibilities of checking illegal constructions.

