Kolkata Building Collapse: Chargesheet Filed Against 6, Including Promoter

Kolkata, June 16: A total of six persons have been named as prime accused persons in the chargesheet filed by Kolkata Police in the case related to the collapse of a five-storey under-construction building at Garden Reach area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on March 17, which claimed 13 lives. One of the six persons named in the chargesheet filed at a lower court in Kolkata on Saturday includes Md Wasim, the promoter of the said building.

Insiders in the state police said that in the 730-page chargesheet, a number of sections of cognizable offences under the Indian Penal Code including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and others have been included. The mishap in March exposed illegal constructions in the Garden Reach area involving some real estate promoters and high officials in the building section of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Also Read| Bihar Boat Tragedy: 17 Feared Drowned, 6 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River in Patna (Watch Video)

After the Calcutta High Court directed the state government to submit a report on the mishap, KMC authorities started an investigation into the matter. On the basis of the preliminary report submitted by KMC’s probe committee, three civil engineers attached to the building department of the corporation were suspended. A total 170 witnesses have been named in the chargesheet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor