Kolkata CA killed after refusing to pay Rs 20,000 to dating app partner, police probe reveals

Kolkata, Nov 26 The police investigation into the murder of a chartered accountant in a Kolkata hotel has revealed that the young man was allegedly killed after he refused to pay Rs 20,000 demanded by his partner from a dating app.

According to police, the arrested live-in partners, identified as Komal Saha and Dhruba Mitra, had planned to extort money from the CA, Adarsh Losalka, after befriending him on a dating app and offering sexual services.

Last Saturday, the naked body of 33-year-old Losalka was found in a hotel in the Kasba area of south Kolkata. Komal and Dhruba were arrested the next day on charges of murdering him following a dispute over money.

"The accused had been changing their statements since their arrest on Sunday," a senior police official associated with the murder investigation said.

Police sources said that they had allegedly pressured Losalka to make an online payment of Rs 20,000 after meeting him in the hotel room, though the amount earlier agreed on the app was Rs 2,000.

During questioning, Komal claimed that Losalka did not give them any money. She said that Losalka had booked two rooms in the hotel online. Komal and Dhruba first entered a room together. After about ten minutes, Komal went to Losalka's room. A hotel staffer later brought a few bottles of beer after Losalka ordered them through a delivery app. CCTV footage showed Losalka stepping out briefly and returning with packets of chips.

A little later, Komal and Dhruba were seen standing in the corridor speaking for a long time. The police believe this is when they planned to extort money from Losalka. Komal then went back to his room.

Investigators said that Losalka had been drinking. As he became heavily intoxicated and fell asleep, she called Dhruba from the adjoining room.

“They searched for money in the room and after not receiving the money they expected, the duo took Rs 1,500 from his wallet,” said the officer.

At that point, Losalka woke up and was startled to see Dhruba in the room. They then demanded Rs 20,000 through an online transfer. When Losalka refused to pay or share his PIN and began abusing Komal, Dhruba punched him. They tied his legs with a towel. They then dragged him from the bed to the floor and allegedly smothered him with the bedsheet.

CCTV footage showed the two running along the hotel corridor. Around 2.30 a.m., Komal and Dhruba were seen leaving Losalka's room and entering the next one. Komal then collected her bag, and both went to the first floor before leaving the hotel and fleeing the area, the police said.

