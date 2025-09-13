Kolkata civic body issues 14-day deadline to Durga Puja committees to remove mandap structures from city parks

Kolkata, Sep 13 The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Saturday, issued instructions to Durga Puja committees to open parks, which will be used for puja mandap, for the people within 14 days after the idol immersion in the city.

A KMC official has said that this condition was imposed from the time permission was given to Durga Puja committees to use parks for their puja mandaps.

The decision to give a timeline to open such parks for public was taken after observing that many parks remain closed for a long time after Durga Puja as puja committees delay in removing mandap structures.

Local residents also lodged complaints with the KMC over the years that they cannot use the parks because of mandap structures.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Mayor Member in Council of KMC (Gardens), Debasish Kumar has taken this initiative to address grievances of the residents.

"Parks are the property of the common people. Permission is being given to perform puja there. But the park must be returned on time, subject to conditions. Strict action will be taken this year if the rules are not followed," the TMC MLA said.

He also said, "After Durga Puja, Kali Puja is also held in various parks. If the Durga Puja pandals are not dismantled, the preparations for Kali Puja may also be affected. Keeping everything in mind, a two-week deadline has been set this time."

It has been seen over the years that several parks where Durga Puja is held remain closed to the general public for nearly a month after the festivities.

This is because the puja committees delay in opening the structures of the mandap.

As a result, local residents face various problems.

It causes inconvenience for elderly to take morning and evening walks.

It also prevents children to use the park for playing as everything is blocked due to the bamboo structures of the mandap.

Prominent puja committees, which uses parks to organise Durga Puja are Jagat Mukherjee Park, Kumartuli Park, Deshapriya Park, Khidirpur 25 Palli, Santosh Mitra Square, Pratapaditya Road Trikon Park and Jatin Das Park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor