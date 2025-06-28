Kolkata College Gang Rape: Security Guard Arrested Amid Massive Protest Across State

Kolkata Police have arrested a security guard from a South Kolkata law college in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a first-year law student on campus. This marks the fourth arrest in the case, which previously saw the apprehension of three other individuals, including a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the prime accused. The 24-year-old survivor claims she was assaulted for several hours inside the security guard's room on June 25. The horrific details emerged on Friday, igniting widespread outrage.The student alleged that the security guard was made to sit outside the room after the main college gate was locked. She further stated that despite the guard's presence while the main gate was secured, he offered no intervention or help during the assault.

Police sources indicate that preliminary investigation shows the security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, was present during the gang-rape. He allegedly left his guard room on the instructions of the accused, leaving the victim alone. Despite her desperate pleas for help, police say the guard failed to assist her. His proven negligence during questioning led to his arrest. According to the complaint, Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college and a practicing criminal lawyer, raped the 24-year-old law student inside the guard room. Two current students, Zaib Ahmed (19), a first-year student, and Pramit Mukherjee, a second-year student, allegedly watched without intervening.

Monojit Mishra, identified as a former unit president of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at the college, was arrested on Wednesday. Co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee were apprehended on Thursday. The woman was reportedly assaulted after rejecting a marriage proposal from Mishra, who allegedly recorded the act and used the videos for blackmail and threats. Her complaint states that she was forcibly taken to the guard room, undressed, and raped while on campus to file an examination form.

