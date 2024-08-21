Kolkata doctor case: Sandip Ghosh at CBI office, police also summons him

Kolkata, Aug 21 Former principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata Dr Sandip Ghosh, on Wednesday, reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here despite being summoned by the Kolkata Police on the same day.

Ghosh, as per the summons of the Kolkata Police issued on Tuesday evening, is supposed to be present at the city police headquarters by noon. The city police have summoned him for questioning on charges that he revealed the identity of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar, who was raped and murdered earlier this month, several times while speaking to the media persons.

Now it is to be seen whether Ghosh gets the chance to go to the city police headquarters from the CBI office, considering that the central agency officials have questioned him for an average of 12 to 14 hours daily during the last few days.

He arrived at CBI’s Salt Lake office in Kolkata outskirts at 9 a.m. carrying some files. This is the sixth consecutive day since last Friday that he has appeared for questioning at the central agency's office.

Earlier this week, the state government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar. Medical College & Hospital since 2021, when it was under the supervision of Ghosh.

Dr Ghosh stepped down as principal, days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises.

Opposition parties have already claimed that the SIT has been formed because Ghosh might have revealed many secrets to the CBI during his grilling for the past few days.

He is currently on leave after the Calcutta High Court last week gave a clear instruction to the state Health Department not to appoint him as the head of any medical college in the state until further orders.

Notably, hours after resigning last Monday as the principal of R.G. Kar, citing "moral responsibility", Dr Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), triggering protests by the medical students and junior doctors of CNMCH.

