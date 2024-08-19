Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Threatens Public; Will break Fingers If Pointed At Didi

TMC Minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by threatening to ‘break the fingers’ of those criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. Guha also drew a comparison between the protests in Kolkata over the incident with the unrest in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's ouster."Those who are pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee over this incident, abusing her on social media and demanding her resignation, they will be identified and their fingers will be broken. Otherwise, these people will try to make Bengal into Bangladesh," Guha said at an event on Sunday.

The minister said the police did not fire on anyone despite miscreants vandalising the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found on August 9."Even after the hospital was vandalised, the police did not fire on anyone. Police will not allow a Bangladesh-type situation here. The government will not allow any situation like how it happened in Bangladesh. We will not allow Bengal to turn into Bangladesh with the cooperation of locals," he said. On August 15, Banerjee slammed political parties for "indulging in cheap politics" over the trainee doctor's rape and murder and said they were trying to "pull a Bangladesh here".

Key figures from Bengali cinema like directors Arindam Sil and Kaushik Ganguly, and actress Churni Ganguly, also protested demanding justice for the victim. Members of resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi took out a candlelight march. Efforts were also made to interact with the public to raise awareness about the incident. Pressure mounted on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over its handling of the crime. The victim's parents criticised the alleged attempts to stifle the spontaneous public outcry despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public protests against rape.The CBI continues its investigation into the case after taking over from Kolkata police on the orders of Calcutta High Court. The CBI team conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CBI also conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case.