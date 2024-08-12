Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Hours Before Tragedy, Victim Watched Paris Olympics and Had Dinner with Colleagues

A new revelation has come to light in a shocking rape case that led to protests across the county. According to the NDTV report, a 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata late on Thursday night (August 8), watched the 2024 Paris Olympics competition of Neeraj Chopra's throw, in which he won the silver medal. She also had dinner with her four colleagues hours before the horrifying incident that allegedly took her life.

According to the police investigation, doctors say they were with the victim on the crime night of Thursday as they were on night duty. Together, they ordered food from outside and ate while watching the Olympics. The 31-year-old then called her mother and asked her to have her dinner as she had eaten here. After that, her colleagues left for their workstations while she stayed in the seminar hall to study.

One accused, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the police on the basis of a CCTV video which was obtained from the hospital. In CCTV footage, Roy was seen entering the Emergency building -- where the victim was -- around 4 am. In the early morning, at around 7.30 am, her body was found lying with injuries on her private parts, eyes, mouth, face and limbs. According to the reports, police have now decided to question the doctor's four colleagues who were on night duty that day.

"We have already started a helpline number. Doctors can tell us (give information by calling on the helpline). They can communicate anonymously. They can come and talk to us physically too. They can tell us if they suspect someone and the reasons behind it. We are certain that in next 4-5 days, if there are more culprits, we will be able to arrest them," said Commission of Police Vineet Goyal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set a deadline for the city police and said that if they do not complete the investigation by Sunday, the state government would recommend a CBI probe.

#WATCH | Kolkata | On RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I want the Police to arrest the accused as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," said CM while speaking to media during her press brief.

"The recent incident of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital is the reason for this protest...We haven't got any transparent proof of investigation in the matter. Moreover, the government and administration are giving different versions of the story. They also tried to push it towards the matter of suicide. Now, they are making some other story...Today, we have conducted a meeting with the Health Secretary. We have put forward our demands...We will first discuss with all the RDAs and then make our decision," said Delhi Safdarjung Hospital Joint Secretary of the Resident Doctor's Association.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from Safdarjung Hospital as doctors protest.



FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) calls a nationwide strike, demanding justice for the woman PG trainee doctor who was found raped & murdered at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Also, FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) calls a nationwide strike, demanding justice for the woman PG trainee doctor.