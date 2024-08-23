Kolkata Doctor Rape -Murder Case: Accused Sanjoy Roy Ordered to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Currently, the whole country is protesting against the heinous crime that took place in Kolkata's RG Kar College doctor trainee. The victim, Sanjoy Roy, accused of rape and murder , has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The court's decision follows his arrest in connection with the heinous crime.He was produced in Sealdah Court in Kolkata. Healthcare services were severely hit at state-run hospitals on Friday, as junior doctors continued their strike for the 15th consecutive day to protest against the attack. This came despite the Supreme Court’s appeal to doctor’s to resume work.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, has been interrogated by the CBI for seven consecutive days regarding a brutal rape-murder case. The CBI has received permission from a local court to conduct a polygraph test on him. Amid widespread criticism of her government's handling of the situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for stricter laws to expedite justice for perpetrators in fast-track courts.

The Supreme Court has urged the West Bengal government to not penalize those peacefully seeking justice and has encouraged striking doctors to return to work with assurances of protection. Additionally, the court expressed concern over the timing of legal processes, particularly noting that the post-mortem was conducted before an unnatural death case was registered.