Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation

On Wednesday, the BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of aligning with the accused rather than supporting the victim in the rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata. The party demanded her resignation, with BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserting that no woman in the state would feel safe if Banerjee remains in office.

"You (Banerjee) did not perform your moral duty. You should immediately resign," he told reporters, alleging that she tried to save the accused of the crime, which has shocked the nation.

Bhatia referenced the Calcutta High Court's critical remarks about the case's handling before it was transferred to the CBI, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "nirmamta" (pitiless) Banerjee in his address.

He expressed confidence that the CBI will ensure a thorough probe and that the guilty are hanged. He said the local police first informed the victim's parents that their daughter was sick and then claimed that she had committed suicide.

Bhatia claimed that the parents were forced to wait for three hours before they could view their daughter's body, alleging attempts to destroy evidence and shield the accused. He also criticized the police for dismissing the possibility of gang rape before conducting a thorough investigation. Furthermore, Bhatia accused the state government of mishandling the situation by transferring the principal of the medical college, where the incident occurred and where the victim worked, to another college instead of taking action against him.