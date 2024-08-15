Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation, To Hold Candlelight Rally to Her Residence on August 16

The BJP has called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In response, the party's women's wing plans to organize a candlelight rally to her residence on Friday to protest the incident.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has claimed that law and order has "failed" in West Bengal. He announced that the party will organize a sit-in demonstration near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered last week, sparking widespread protests.

According to a report of PTI, He said that the BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to Banerjee's south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Majumdar announced that the BJP will launch several protest programs across the state starting Friday in response to the vandalism and ransacking of the Emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests will include demonstrations at sites where junior doctors have been demanding justice for the alleged rape and brutal murder of the woman postgraduate trainee.

