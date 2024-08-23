Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Orders Transfer of RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case to CBI

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court directed that the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be moved from a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The decision came after a petition was filed by former Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali, who requested an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct involving the college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to provide a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on September 17, when the court will review the report.

The West Bengal government set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 20 to probe the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

