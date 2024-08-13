Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Orders RG Kar Hospital and College Principal to Submit Leave Application by 3 PM Today

In a significant development in Kolkata alleged rape and murder case, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, August 13, has directed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to submit a leave application by 3 pm today, amidst the ongoing protests and outrage nationwide over the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor.

The High Court has warned that if Ghosh fails to do so, it will be forced to take action against him.