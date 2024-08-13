Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Orders RG Kar Hospital and College Principal to Submit Leave Application by 3 PM Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2024 12:31 PM2024-08-13T12:31:17+5:302024-08-13T12:32:13+5:30
In a significant development in Kolkata alleged rape and murder case, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, August 13, has directed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to submit a leave application by 3 pm today, amidst the ongoing protests and outrage nationwide over the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor.
The High Court has warned that if Ghosh fails to do so, it will be forced to take action against him.
After several PILs were filed at the Chief Justice division bench of Calcutta High Court regarding RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, Chief Justice mentioned in court today that how can the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be… pic.twitter.com/KSSl5C9a96— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024