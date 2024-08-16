Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: Delhi Police Issues Prohibitory Orders in Central Areas of National Capital Amid Protest

Delhi Police have enforced prohibitory orders in central Delhi following protest calls from multiple organizations against the Kolkata rape-murder case, officials confirmed on Friday. Police deployment has been ramped up, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed near Parliament and other central areas of the national capital, they added.

A Delhi Police officer stated that the city is on high alert due to Independence Day celebrations. In response to the announced protests, traffic at several intersections in central Delhi has been redirected. The alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has sparked widespread protests across the country.

Multiple resident doctors’ associations (RDAs), including those from AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, have announced a protest meet near Nirman Bhawan on Friday. Delhi University’s Krantikari Yuya Sangthan has announced a protest meet at 2 pm at Mandi House, while Congress’s student wing NSUI has given a call of protest at 7.30 pm at Jantar Mantar.

