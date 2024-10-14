Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: FAIMA Calls for Nationwide Shutdown of Elective Services in Hospitals From Today

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across the country, has announced a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This move is in support of the ongoing protests by medical professionals in West Bengal, a FAIMA official confirmed.

The decision was made during a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday. However, the association has urged all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain operational around the clock, the official added. FAIMA expressed its full solidarity with the junior doctors in West Bengal.

After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication on Sunday.

In a letter, FAIMA said, "We request all RDAs and associations to ensure emergency facilities remain open 24x7, as patients in need of urgent care must not suffer."

The letter further stated, "This decision was not made lightly. We are deeply aware of the impact this may have on the public, and it pains us to consider any action that could cause distress. However, our voices have been ignored, our safety compromised, and our appeals dismissed by the government for too long. We have been left with no choice but to take a stand—not only for ourselves but for the integrity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers."

"We cannot afford to lose another colleague to violence or neglect. The apathy of the government has left us with no other choice. It is with a heavy heart but steadfast determination that we ask all RDAs to convene immediate general body meetings and urge you to join us in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front," it added.

Junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 5, demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with addressing other related issues. Three doctors have been hospitalized after their health deteriorated as a result of the ongoing fast.

