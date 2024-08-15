Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: IMA Condemns Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital; Calls Emergency Meet With Its State Branches

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the vandalism at the state-run medical college in Kolkata, where doctors have been protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female medic. In response, the IMA has called for an emergency meeting with its state branches to determine the next steps.

Unidentified miscreants vandalized part of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during midnight protests by women across West Bengal. The protests were in response to the alleged rape and murder of a doctor, which reportedly occurred in the hospital's seminar hall.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the authorities have once again failed to maintain law and order when an all-important CBI investigation into the trainee woman doctor's alleged rape and murder is underway. In a statement, the association reported that the RG Kar Medical College, which has been the focus of national attention this past week due to the alleged rape and murder of a chest medicine PG student, has been vandalized by hooligans.

“The authorities, who by their negligence had allowed such a heinous crime to happen, have once again failed to maintain law and order when the all-important CBI investigation is going on. Such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy and the breaking down of law and order. IMA condemns this mindless violence and is apprehensive of loss of crucial evidence,” it said.

According to the police, approximately 40 people, posing as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and threw stones at police personnel. In response, the police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD) at the hospital in north Kolkata, police said. Several CCTV cameras in and around the area were destroyed by the vandals who also ransacked a stage where the junior doctors have been demonstrating since August 9 evening following the death of the medic.

